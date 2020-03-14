Trump Says 50 People Died From Coronavirus in US

The number of deaths in the United States has risen to 50, US President Donald Trump said Saturday at a briefing on the coronavirus

"As of this moment we have 50 deaths which is... a lot of good decisions were made, that number could be many times that," Trump told reporters in the White House.

Trump also said that he had undergone a coronavirus test but does not know when the results will be back.

Media and internet speculation ran amok Friday when Brazilian president's press secretary Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for coronavirus days after meeting with Trump.

Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in the United States which he said would free up about $50 billion in disaster relief funds to counter the virus' spread.

More than 2,100 cases have been confirmed in the US as of Saturday.