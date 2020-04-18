Trump Says 80Mln Americans Have Received Stimulus Money, Adds $19Bln in Aid for Farmers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during a press briefing said 80 million Americans have received their coronavirus relief money and announced that his administration will provide $19 billion in aid to US farmers.

"The Treasury has sent out economic relief payments to more than 80 million Americans," Trump said on Friday.

Regarding the farmers aid package, $16 billion will be used for direct payments to farmers and $3 billion in purchases of food for distribution.