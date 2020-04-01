Trump Says 'Absolutely Looking' at Travel Ban on Brazil, Other Nations Hit By COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The United States is looking into imposing new restrictions for travel from Brazil and other countries turning into hot spots of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump said during a press briefing.

"We are looking at numerous countries as they get in a position, Brazil as an example... Brazil had no problem until just a short time ago and now they're starting to get inflamed and yes we are absolutely looking at a ban," Trump said on Tuesday. "So we're looking at certain countries as they become hot."

The United States currently has a travel ban for foreigners who in the last 14 days have visited China, Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland and other countries in the European Schengen area.

The European Schengen area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City.

US officials also announced a 30-day extension of the Federal health guidelines for social distancing to reinforce efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the peak season of the disease is expected in the next two weeks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States has more than 185,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 3,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University resource center.