UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Absolutely Looking' At Travel Ban On Brazil, Other Nations Hit By COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Trump Says 'Absolutely Looking' at Travel Ban on Brazil, Other Nations Hit By COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The United States is looking into imposing new restrictions for travel from Brazil and other countries turning into hot spots of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump said during a press briefing.

"We are looking at numerous countries as they get in a position, Brazil as an example... Brazil had no problem until just a short time ago and now they're starting to get inflamed and yes we are absolutely looking at a ban," Trump said on Tuesday. "So we're looking at certain countries as they become hot."

The United States currently has a travel ban for foreigners who in the last 14 days have visited China, Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland and other countries in the European Schengen area.

The European Schengen area includes Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City.

US officials also announced a 30-day extension of the Federal health guidelines for social distancing to reinforce efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the peak season of the disease is expected in the next two weeks.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the United States has more than 185,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 3,700 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University resource center.

Related Topics

Iran China France Norway Trump Germany Luxembourg Monaco San Marino Vatican City Ireland Iceland Austria Estonia Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Portugal Poland Czech Republic United States Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Finland Lithuania Latvia Liechtenstein Malta Netherlands Hungary Greece Denmark From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

4 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

2 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

2 hours ago

ECB launches 61m aid package for English cricket i ..

2 hours ago

Nordic coronavirus bond snapped up

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.