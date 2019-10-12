UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Acting DHS Chief Stepping Down, Replacement To Be Named Next Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:00 AM

Trump Says Acting DHS Chief Stepping Down, Replacement to Be Named Next Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced that acting director of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is leaving his post and a replacement will be named next week.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security.

We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.... Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates!" Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

