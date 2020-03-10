Trump Says Administration to Help Cruise, Airline Industries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration will help the cruise and airline industries for being hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak and scare

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration will help the cruise and airline industries for being hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak and scare.

"They are two great industries and we will be helping them," Trump said at a White House meeting.

Trump noted that his administration is already working very closely with both industries given that they are suffering from the slump in demand and the additional measures they are required to undertake such as screen thousands of passengers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recommendation to travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, to defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.

There are more than 760 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in the United States and 27 deaths from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 116,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 4,000 deaths.