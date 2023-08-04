Open Menu

Trump Says After Court Hearing Election-Related Case 'Persecution Of Political Opponent'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Trump Says After Court Hearing Election-Related Case 'Persecution of Political Opponent'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said after his court arraignment on four election-related criminal charges that the legal case against him is a "persecution of a political opponent."

"When you look at what's happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican Primary and leading (President Joe) Biden by a lot.

So if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to all four charges, according to a Sputnik correspondent in the courtroom. Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

