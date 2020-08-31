UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says After Talks With Abe That He Is 'Greatest Prime Minister' In Japan's History

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:50 AM

Trump Says After Talks With Abe That He Is 'Greatest Prime Minister' in Japan's History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said after phone talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that relations between the two countries are special and that Abe has done a great job.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan, who will be leaving office soon. Shinzo will soon be recognized as the greatest Prime Minister in the history of Japan, whose relationship with the USA is the best it has ever been. Special man!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a Twitter statement that despite the fact that Abe will be leaving his position soon, he will still continue to play a big role in the future of Japan.

"President @realDonaldTrump & Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan spoke at length tonight and reflected on the last four years.

The two leaders remarked that their relationship is extraordinary;" Deere said on Sunday, adding that "The two leaders said they look forward to continuing their wonderful friendship for years to come!"

"The President said that Prime Minister Abe has done a fantastic job and that the relationship between the United States and Japan is better today than it has ever been," Deere tweeted.

On Sunday, Japanese media reported that the country's parliament was going to hold an emergency meeting in mid-September to vote on the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his abrupt resignation on Friday, citing health issues.

Related Topics

USA Prime Minister Parliament Vote Twitter Trump Job Japan United States Sunday Media Best

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

7 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

7 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

8 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

8 hours ago

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating e ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.