MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US President Donald Trump said after phone talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that relations between the two countries are special and that Abe has done a great job.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan, who will be leaving office soon. Shinzo will soon be recognized as the greatest Prime Minister in the history of Japan, whose relationship with the USA is the best it has ever been. Special man!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a Twitter statement that despite the fact that Abe will be leaving his position soon, he will still continue to play a big role in the future of Japan.

"President @realDonaldTrump & Prime Minister @AbeShinzo of Japan spoke at length tonight and reflected on the last four years.

The two leaders remarked that their relationship is extraordinary;" Deere said on Sunday, adding that "The two leaders said they look forward to continuing their wonderful friendship for years to come!"

"The President said that Prime Minister Abe has done a fantastic job and that the relationship between the United States and Japan is better today than it has ever been," Deere tweeted.

On Sunday, Japanese media reported that the country's parliament was going to hold an emergency meeting in mid-September to vote on the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced his abrupt resignation on Friday, citing health issues.