Trump Says All Of His NFT Cards Sold Out

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says the collection of his 45,000 non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards has sold out.

Trump revealed on Thursday that the "major announcement" he teased the day before was the sale of his own collection of digital trading cards that feature cartoon images of the former president in different scenarios, including Trump portrayed as a superhero.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that all of his digital trading cards were sold out within hours.

The sale could have raised over $4 million, since the NFT cards were priced at $99 each.

Trump said earlier that these digital trading cards would make a great Christmas gift.

Last month, Trump announced his bid to run for a second term in the 2024 presidential election.

