Trump Says Allegations He Considered Attacking China 'Ridiculous'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that new allegations accusing him of conspiring to attack China in the last months of his presidency are ridiculous.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley feared so much that Trump might start a war with China after his failed reelection bid that he called his Chinese counterpart to assure Beijing an attack from the United States was not imminent.

"For him to say that I was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard and everybody knows it," Trump said on Tuesday in an interview with Newsmax.

The accusations are revealed in an upcoming book called "Peril" by the newspaper's Associate Editor Bob Woodward and reporter Robert Costa.

The book is based on more than 200 interviews with officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Milley reportedly made two phone calls on his own to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng to ease tensions and assure them that he would warn them of any US plans to attack China.

Trump said Milley's intention to warn China in advance of any US attack is treason. He added that the general's accusations are an attempt to distract from an embarrassing US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The book is scheduled to come out on September 21.