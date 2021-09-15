UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Allegations He Considered Attacking China 'Ridiculous'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says Allegations He Considered Attacking China 'Ridiculous'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that new allegations accusing him of conspiring to attack China in the last months of his presidency are ridiculous.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley feared so much that Trump might start a war with China after his failed reelection bid that he called his Chinese counterpart to assure Beijing an attack from the United States was not imminent.

"For him to say that I was going to attack China is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard and everybody knows it," Trump said on Tuesday in an interview with Newsmax.

The accusations are revealed in an upcoming book called "Peril" by the newspaper's Associate Editor Bob Woodward and reporter Robert Costa.

The book is based on more than 200 interviews with officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Milley reportedly made two phone calls on his own to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Li Zuocheng to ease tensions and assure them that he would warn them of any US plans to attack China.

Trump said Milley's intention to warn China in advance of any US attack is treason. He added that the general's accusations are an attempt to distract from an embarrassing US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The book is scheduled to come out on September 21.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan China Washington Trump Beijing Woodward United States September Post From

Recent Stories

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

1 hour ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

3 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

5 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.