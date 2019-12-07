UrduPoint.com
Trump Says American Held In Iran Has Been Released

Sat 07th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Trump says American held in Iran has been released

An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :An American held in Iran on allegations of espionage since 2016 has been released and is on his way back home, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

"After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States," Trump said in a statement.

