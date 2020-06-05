UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Americans Should Get Equal Treatment In Encounters With Law Enforcement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:29 PM

Trump Says Americans Should Get Equal Treatment in Encounters With Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Friday that the American people should be treated equally by law enforcement regardless of their race and gender.

"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender," Trump said. "They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement."

Protests against police brutality and racism erupted throughout the United States following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

A video of Floyd's arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on his neck for at least eight minutes as Floyd was kept handcuffed and repeatedly said he could not breathe.

However, the protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of arson, vandalism and looting.

