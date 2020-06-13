Trump Says Americans Would Have 'No Country Left' if Biden Negotiates With China, Russia

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans would have "no country left" if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected and conducts talks with China, Russia and other countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Americans would have "no country left" if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected and conducts talks with China, Russia and other countries.

"How do you think China, Russia, Japan or others would do with him in a negotiation? We would have no country left!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump made a comment after a ten-second video of Biden seemingly unable to complete his thought was posted online earlier.

"You know the rapidly rising umm uh in with uh with I don't know," Biden said in the video.

Republicans - and others - have questioned whether Biden is fit for office given numerous instances in which Biden struggles to complete sentences as a result of what they say is an early outset of dementia.

The US presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.