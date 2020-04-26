UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Amid Disinfectant Controversy He Sees No Purpose In Daily Coronavirus Briefings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 04:00 AM

Trump Says Amid Disinfectant Controversy He Sees No Purpose in Daily Coronavirus Briefings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced after the cancellation of the Saturday White House coronavirus press briefing that he sees no point in holding the daily briefings as the media do not report accurately on the information given.

"What is the purpose of having White House news Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing had been cancelled. On Friday, the White House press briefing lasted just over 20 minutes, as opposed to the usual two hours or more, and Trump did not take any questions from reporters.

On Thursday, Trump made dubious remarks at the coronavirus briefing, suggesting that medical experts could explore possible ways of using disinfectants or ultraviolet light to treat COVID-19 patients via injection or a cleanse. Trump later said that his remarks were sarcastic.

On Friday, the maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 933,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 53,300 deaths from the viral disease in the United States, which currently has the largest number of cases and the highest death toll of all the countries in the world.

Related Topics

World Twitter White House Trump United States Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

2 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

3 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

360,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC&#039;s Ramadan fo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.