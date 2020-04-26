Trump Says Amid Disinfectant Controversy He Sees No Purpose in Daily Coronavirus Briefings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced after the cancellation of the Saturday White House coronavirus press briefing that he sees no point in holding the daily briefings as the media do not report accurately on the information given.

"What is the purpose of having White House news Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing had been cancelled. On Friday, the White House press briefing lasted just over 20 minutes, as opposed to the usual two hours or more, and Trump did not take any questions from reporters.

On Thursday, Trump made dubious remarks at the coronavirus briefing, suggesting that medical experts could explore possible ways of using disinfectants or ultraviolet light to treat COVID-19 patients via injection or a cleanse. Trump later said that his remarks were sarcastic.

On Friday, the maker of household disinfectants Dettol and Lysol urged customers not to inject or ingest their cleaning products to treat COVID-19.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 933,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 53,300 deaths from the viral disease in the United States, which currently has the largest number of cases and the highest death toll of all the countries in the world.