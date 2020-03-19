Trump Says Anti-Malaria Drug Could Be Effective Against Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the anti-malaria drug hidroxicloroquina could potentially be effective for treating coronavirus.

"It has shown very, very encouraging early results. We are going to be able to make this drug available almost immediately... by prescription," Trump said at a White House briefing.

"There are a lot of reasons that I have to believe... that it could have a very positive effect."

He added that even if the drug proves ineffective it will not kill anyone unlike brand new medicine which side effects may be not clear immediately.

Trump promised to reduce as much red tape and hurdles as possible to expedite the development of coronavirus cure and testing existing remedies for treating the disease.