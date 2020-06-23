UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Any Bid To Form Autonomous Zone In US Capital To Be Met With 'Serious Force'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:22 PM

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned protesters in Washington, DC against any attempt to establish an autonomous zone in the US capital, saying any effort to do so would be met with "serious force."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned protesters in Washington, DC against any attempt to establish an autonomous zone in the US capital, saying any effort to do so would be met with "serious force."

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's comments come after protesters in Washington late Monday spray painted "Black House Autonomous Zone" on the columns of the historic St. John's Church near the White House. Video from the scene showed that protesters also tried to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson in the area.

Trump earlier on Tuesday warned that any person vandalizing or destroying any monument or statue could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years, after he authorized Federal arrests under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.

