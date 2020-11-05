Trump Says Any Vote That Came in After Election Day Will Not Be Counted

Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Thursday said any ballots that were turned in after the November 3 Election Day will not be counted, despite rules in some states that allow for votes to be counted later

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!," Trump said via Twitter.

Minutes after the statement was posted, Twitter labeled it as misleading information about the election.

" Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," Twitter's warning said.