UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Any Vote That Came In After Election Day Will Not Be Counted

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Trump Says Any Vote That Came in After Election Day Will Not Be Counted

Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Thursday said any ballots that were turned in after the November 3 Election Day will not be counted, despite rules in some states that allow for votes to be counted later

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump on Thursday said any ballots that were turned in after the November 3 Election Day will not be counted, despite rules in some states that allow for votes to be counted later.

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!," Trump said via Twitter.

Minutes after the statement was posted, Twitter labeled it as misleading information about the election.

" Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," Twitter's warning said.

Related Topics

Election Vote Twitter Trump November All

Recent Stories

‘US polling industry at crossroads after electio ..

27 minutes ago

Foden recalled by England but Greenwood remains in ..

48 seconds ago

OSCE condemns Belarus torture, calls for fresh pre ..

50 seconds ago

Republicans Gain Ground in Bid to Keep US Senate M ..

52 seconds ago

Govt prioritizing development of backward areas: M ..

54 seconds ago

WHO warns of 'explosion' of virus cases in Europe: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.