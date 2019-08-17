UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Apple Will Spend 'vast Sums' In US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:13 PM

Trump says Apple will spend 'vast sums' in US

Donald Trump said Friday that tech giant Apple would be spending "vast sums" of money in the US in a tweet ahead of a dinner meeting with its CEO Tim Cook

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Donald Trump said Friday that tech giant Apple would be spending "vast sums" of money in the US in a tweet ahead of a dinner meeting with its CEO Tim Cook.

The men have had several informal meetings before, including at Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is reportedly on a working holiday at his golf course.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" he tweeted at around 7 pm local time.

The meeting follows Thursday's announcement from Apple that it has invested roughly $60 billion in the US, and currently employs some 90,000 people in the country.

