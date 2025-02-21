Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump said Friday that Apple plans to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in the United States as he trumpeted the success of his tariff plan in boosting the American economy.

"Yesterday I had Tim Cook in the office from Apple, he's investing hundreds of billions of Dollars... That's what he told me. Now he has to do it," Trump told a gathering of the country's governors at the White House.

Cook, the chief executive of the Silicon Valley tech giant, has not yet announced any such investment.

Trump suggested that more companies also planned greater investment in the United States, without giving any Names.

"We're going to have a lot of chip makers coming in and a lot of automakers coming in," he said, suggesting that at least one company had halted plans to build two plants in Mexico.

It was not immediately clear which company he was referring to.

"They're going to build here instead, because they don't want to pay the tariffs," he said.

Trump has wielded tariffs -- customs duties on imported goods -- as a trade weapon, slapping 10 percent levies on goods from China and threatening them on products including semiconductors, cars and pharmaceuticals.

His administration argues the higher costs will encourage companies to manufacture in the United States instead. Critics argue that tariffs could raise prices for consumers.