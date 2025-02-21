Open Menu

Trump Says Apple's Cook Pledging Major US Investment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Trump says Apple's Cook pledging major US investment

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Donald Trump said Friday that Apple plans to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in the United States as he trumpeted the success of his tariff plan in boosting the American economy.

"Yesterday I had Tim Cook in the office from Apple, he's investing hundreds of billions of Dollars... That's what he told me. Now he has to do it," Trump told a gathering of the country's governors at the White House.

Cook, the chief executive of the Silicon Valley tech giant, has not yet announced any such investment.

Trump suggested that more companies also planned greater investment in the United States, without giving any Names.

"We're going to have a lot of chip makers coming in and a lot of automakers coming in," he said, suggesting that at least one company had halted plans to build two plants in Mexico.

It was not immediately clear which company he was referring to.

"They're going to build here instead, because they don't want to pay the tariffs," he said.

Trump has wielded tariffs -- customs duties on imported goods -- as a trade weapon, slapping 10 percent levies on goods from China and threatening them on products including semiconductors, cars and pharmaceuticals.

His administration argues the higher costs will encourage companies to manufacture in the United States instead. Critics argue that tariffs could raise prices for consumers.

Recent Stories

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

54 seconds ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

1 minute ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

46 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

2 hours ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

3 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

3 hours ago

More Stories From World