Trump Says Asked Apple CEO To Get Involved In Building 5G Network In US

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:55 PM

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he asked Apple's CEO Tim Cook to look into building a 5G network in the United States, saying the company has all of the capital and technology needed to build such next-generation services

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) President Donald Trump on Thursday said he asked Apple's CEO Tim Cook to look into building a 5G network in the United States, saying the company has all of the capital and technology needed to build such next-generation services.

"During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, for the startup of the new Mac Pro, & the discussion of a new one $billion campus, also in Texas, I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the US. They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump met with Cook on Wednesday as he toured an Apple plant in the city of Houston, Texas.

The United States has in recent months been pressuring other countries to avoid using technologies created by China's Huawei in their 5G networks, for fear that such equipment could be used for espionage.

Huawei is the world's largest telecommunications equipment producer and a pioneer in the development of 5G technology. The company is seen as central to China's ambitions in becoming a dominant high tech player.

