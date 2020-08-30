Trump Says Attackers Who Threatened Senator Rand Paul Must Be Arrested

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the angry protesters who confronted and threatened Senator Rand Paul and his wife in Washington must be arrested as soon as possible.

"The thugs who accosted Senator @RandPaul and his wonderful wife, Kelly, together with those who made threats to many other people who had just attended the Republican National Convention at the White House, must be sought out and immediately arrested. Well documented evidence!" Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.

On Friday, Rand Paul said that police in the capital of Washington saved his life when angry protesters confronted him and his wife as they left President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

Fox news has broadcast video footage of police encircling and protecting Paul and his wife, with an officer at one point using a bicycle as a shield.

"The threats were to F you up, to kill you," Paul told Fox News. "Had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground. We might not have been killed. We might just have been injured by being kicked in the head or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."

Paul warned that mob rule featuring similar attacks would become a permanent feature on city streets throughout the US if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency.

Nationwide anti-police and anti-racism protests, while largely peaceful, have been marred by late night attacks on police, government property, and looting in US cities.

Apart from Paul, other guests leaving the White House after Trump's speech were also accosted by protesters, including Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan a decade ago.