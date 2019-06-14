UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Attacks On Gulf Tankers 'Have Iran Written All Over It'

Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:01 PM

Trump Says Attacks on Gulf Tankers 'Have Iran Written All Over It'

President Donald Trump insisted on Friday that the United States has evidence that proves Iran was responsible for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) President Donald Trump insisted on Friday that the United States has evidence that proves Iran was responsible for this week's attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"Iran did do it," Trump said in an interview with Fox news, adding that the evidence had the Islamic Republic "written all over it.

"

The US president also warned that if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway will not remain closed "for long."

