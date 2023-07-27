Open Menu

Trump Says Attorneys Had 'Productive' Meeting With DoJ, No Notice Of Looming Indictment

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his lawyers had a "productive meeting" with the Justice Department and no indication of notice of a pending indictment was given

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his lawyers had a "productive meeting" with the Justice Department and no indication of notice of a pending indictment was given.

On Thursday morning, US media reported that Trump's attorneys were told to expect an indictment against the former president for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

"My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," Trump said in a statement.

"No indication of notice was given during the meeting - Do not trust the Fake news or anything!"

Earlier this month, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the special counsel's probe. Trump was also told to report to a grand jury, which the former president claimed was a signal of an impending indictment.

The indictment would come amid a number of other probes into potential misconduct by Trump, including on his handling of classified documents, as well as in the middle of the 2024 presidential race, in which he has established himself as the Republican Party's leading candidate.

