Trump Says Authorities Have Arrested Over 200 Protesters In Various US Cities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:20 AM

Trump Says Authorities Have Arrested Over 200 Protesters in Various US Cities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters that more than 200 protesters have been arrested in various cities with racial injustice demonstrations.

"We've just come up with a report that we've arrested a large number of people, it's over 200, but they've been arrested in various cities throughout the United States," Trump said on Monday.

Trump also said the US Justice Department and Homeland Security Department will unveil a joint operation to investigate civil rest in the United States.

More Stories From World

