Trump Says Backs Sanctions on Turkey Over Syria Operation, Vows to Take Tougher Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he agrees with the proposal to impose sanctions against Turkey over its military operation in northern Syria, and actually wants to take even tougher measures.

"I've already told that to President Erdogan, far more than sanctions. I'll do far more than sanctions," Trump said. "I do agree on sanctions, but I actually think much tougher than sanctions."