Trump Says Baghdadi's 2 Wives Died In US Operation, Some Terrorists Surrendered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that two wives of the leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, had been killed in the US operation in Syria, while some of its followers surrendered.

"There were two women, both wives, both wearing [suicide] vests. They had not detonated. But the fact that they were dead and they had vests on made it very difficult for our men because you never know what is going to happen. They never detonated but they were dead," Trump said at the press conference.

The president could not provide an exact number of the killed terrorists.

"His people had either been killed, which there were many, or gave up," Trump noted.

According to the US leader, the forces, which were engaged in the operation, had a robot and several dogs, one of whom was injured in the tunnel where Baghdadi found his death.

Trump added that the US had not received any significant foreign assistance during the operation but thanked a number of nations - including Russia, Turkey and Iraq - for cooperation.

