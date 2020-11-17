WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Nevada's Clark County doubts its own election security after local commissioners decided not to certify the District C general election results because of ballot discrepancies.

"Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said that there were 139 ballot discrepancies in District C, where Democrat Ross Miller defeated Republican opponent Stavros Anthony by only 10 votes in a race for the district seat on the Clark County Commission. A special election will now be held as the number of discrepancies surpasses the narrow margin of Miller's victory.

According to Gloria, a total of 936 discrepancies were identified in Nevada's Clark County out of 974,185 ballots cast in the general election.

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities during the November election.

Major US media outlets claim that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet.

Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.

