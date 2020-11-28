UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Biden Can Enter White House As President Only If Proves Validity Of 80Mln Votes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:18 AM

Trump Says Biden Can Enter White House as President Only If Proves Validity of 80Mln Votes

Incumbent US President Donald Trump believes that Democrat Joe Biden, who was declared president-elect by major US media outlets, may enter the White House only if he proves the validity of 80 million votes obtained in the election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump believes that Democrat Joe Biden, who was declared president-elect by major US media outlets, may enter the White House only if he proves the validity of 80 million votes obtained in the election.

"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he's got a big unsolvable problem!" Trump said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Trump said that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden. He also stressed that it would be a mistake for the Electoral College to vote for Biden.

While the official results of the November 3 election have not yet been announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Biden. On Monday evening, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition, but did not concede his defeat and vowed to keep on fighting alleged voter fraud.

