Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's recent decision to supply Ukraine cluster munitions drags the United States closer to World War 3.

"Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine - he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration," Trump said in a press release.

Trump further said unexploded cluster munitions will be killing innocent Ukrainians for decades to come, long after the war.

Moreover, Trump said Biden should especially be seeking to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine after admitting the United States is running low on 155mm artillery shells it is supplying Ukraine, which is the reason it is reserving to providing cluster munitions.

The United States should certainly not be sending Ukraine its last stockpiles at a time when its own arsenals, according to Biden, are being diminished, Trump said.

Last week, Biden said the United States will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for a temporary period while the US industrial base produces more 155mm artillery shells. He explained that he consulted with US allies and partners about his decision and that they understood the reason.