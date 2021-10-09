Trump Says Biden Request for Documents Related to January 6 'Not Based in Law or Reality'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that congressional Democrats' request to release documents related to Trump's communications and actions on January 6, approved on Friday by the Biden administration, are not based in law or reality.

"The Radical Left Democrats tried the Russia Witch Hunt, they tried the fake impeachments, and now they are trying once again to use Congress to persecute their political opponents. Their requests are not based in law or reality - it's just a game to these politicians. They don't care about our Country or the American people," Trump said in the statement on Friday.

The statement was issued following confirmation from the White House that they will release the requested documents from the National Archive to the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, in defiance of a request from Trump's lawyers that they be withheld on the basis of executive privilege.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that the Biden administration fully plans to cooperate with the congressional committee's investigation into the events at the Capitol on January 6, including handing over the documents pertaining to Trump's actions and communications on that day.