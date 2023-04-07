Close
Trump Says Biden 'Responsible' For Afghan Exit Debacle, Blames His 'Disinformation Game'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said in a statement that President Joe Biden is solely responsible for the debacle of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the new report the White House released blaming the Trump administration for the withdrawal is disinformation.

"These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame 'TRUMP' for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan," Trump said on Thursday. "Biden is responsible, no one else!"

Trump criticized the Biden administration for taking the military out of Afghanistan first ahead of the airlift evacuation operation, leaving $85 billion worth of US military equipment in the country, and losing more than a dozen US troops in an attack at the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House released a summary report of the operation to evacuate US forces, citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan in August 2021. The report claims Biden's plan to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan was "severely constrained" by the strategy he inherited from his predecessor.

The summary report mentions Trump's reduction of American forces in Afghanistan from 10,000 to some 2,500 as he prepped for a withdrawal of US forces from the country, avoiding consultations with US allies while negotiating with the Taliban, and pressuring the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison.

The withdrawal that took place featured images of utter chaos at Kabul Airport and beyond with experts comparing the images to the fall of Saigon. The situation resulted in thousands of stranded Afghan allies and Americans left behind, a Taliban terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead and a retaliatory US strike that mistakenly killed an innocent family.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating the United States' troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence there.

