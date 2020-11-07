UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Biden 'rushing To Falsely Pose' As US Election Winner

Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:12 PM

Donald Trump, refusing to concede defeat in the US presidential election, said Saturday that Joe Biden was "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" after television networks declared the Democrat's victory

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over."Trump underlined that states had not yet certified the results, and his campaign has launched multiple legal challenges.

However, near complete results issued by each state showed an insurmountable lead for Biden, allowing network news channels to call the overall result, as they do every election.

