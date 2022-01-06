UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Biden Speech On Capitol Riot 'political Theater' To Distract From 'failure'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022

Trump says Biden speech on Capitol riot 'political theater' to distract from 'failure'

Donald Trump said President Joe Biden's dramatic speech Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the violent attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters was just "political theater."Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a statement

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Donald Trump said President Joe Biden's dramatic speech Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the violent attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters was just "political theater."Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a statement.

"This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed," Trump said.

