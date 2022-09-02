Trump Says Biden Suffers From Dementia After Being Labeled by Him an 'Extremist'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump, in response to US President Joe Biden calling him an extremist, characterized Biden as crazy or suffering from dementia.

Earlier in the day, Biden, in an address to the nation ahead of November's midterm elections, said that Trump and supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement represent extremism that threatens the country. The president added that he respected conservative Republicans but not MAGA Republicans, as they are destroying democracy, and called on the people to vote to fight to save the country.

"If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force.

He must be insane, or suffering from late stage dementia!" Trump said on social media.

Trump added that someone should explain to Biden that if he does not want to make America great again, then he definitely should not represent the US.

This comes a month after the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into misuse of defense information, theft and destruction of documents. Trump has denied allegations of storing classified information at his residence and condemned the investigation as being politically motivated to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.