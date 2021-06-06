UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Biden, Unlike Him, Does Not Get Along With Kim Jong Un

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said that unlike like himself, current US President Joe Biden does not get along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"It started off a little rough, but we got along great. I liked him, he liked me; we got along great," Trump said at the North Carolina Republican Convention.

Trump added that North Korea was barely ever spoken about during his presidency, as opposed to now, explaining that that is because Kim does not "seem to like Biden very much."

"Kim Jong Un ” he's a different kind of a guy. Takes a different kind of a guy to talk to him too. But i got along with him," the former president said.

Trump added that he had managed to stop the war with North Korea which seemed inevitable.

