WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) President Joe Biden's executive order on police reform allegedly seeking to enhance accountability against police misconduct is a destructive policy that will make communities less safe, former President Donald Trump said during the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Texas.

"Just this week, the Biden administration announced new policies threatening to hold law enforcement officers liable not only for their misconduct, but even for the misconduct of other officers, a totally destructive policy that will only make our communities less safe," Trump said on Friday.

The White House said in a separate release that Biden's executive order directs the US Attorney General to establish a national database that will include records of police misconduct, which will be used by all Federal agencies to screen personnel. The database will also be available for state and local law enforcement agencies to use, the release said.

In addition, the executive order requires taking steps to strengthen thorough investigations into incidents of use of deadly force of people in custody, the release said.

Moreover, Biden also directed federal law enforcement agencies to adopt policies that will ensure body-worn cameras are activated during arrests and searches, the release said.

The executive order also bans federal law enforcement from using chokeholds and carotid restraints unless it is necessary, and it also limits the use of no-knock entries into homes during searches, the release added.

The executive order further restricts the transfer of military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies, but it will continue to ensure they can access and use appropriate equipment for disaster-related emergencies, active shooter situations, hostage or search and rescue operations, and anti-terrorism operations, according to the release.