Trump Says Big Part of Mexico Deal Not Yet Public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that a key part of the migrant deal between the United States and Mexico has yet to be revealed to the public, calling it the "biggest part" of the agreement

"Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not yet been revealed! " Trump said in a Twitter post.

Trump on Monday said a "very important" part of the deal remains secret and will be unveiled in the "not too distant future," but Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard denied that the agreement contains any provisions that have not been made public.