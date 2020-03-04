UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Bloomberg 'Biggest Loser' of Super Tuesday Democratic Primaries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement said former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg's campaign took the biggest loss in the Democratic primaries after a poor performance.

"The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday. "His 'political' consultants took him for a ride.

$700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation."

As of Tuesday night with only Texas, California and Maine results pending, Bloomberg only secured a win in the US territory of Samoa.

So far former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic Primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts while US Senator Bernie Sanders is poised to win in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado and Utah.

