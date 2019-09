US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his National Security Adviser John Bolton erred by referring to the so-called "Libyan model" in his dealings with North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his National Security Adviser John Bolton erred by referring to the so-called "Libyan model" in his dealings with North Korea

"He made some very big mistakes. He talked about a Libyan model for Kim Jong Un," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that this was "not a good statement to make."