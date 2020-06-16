Trump Says Bolton May Face Criminal Liability for White House Memoirs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said former National Security Adviser John Bolton may face criminal charges if he publishes a book of memoirs before it is checked for classified information.

"That's criminal liability, by the way, you are talking about. You are not talking like he has to return three Dollars that he made off the book. It's called criminal liability. It's a big thing," Trump told reporters on Monday when asked about an upcoming publication.

He added that all conversations he had with Bolton were "highly classified."

Bolton, often referred to as a conservative hawk, was one of Trump's close confidants during his time as the national security adviser before being abruptly fired in September 2019. His imminent book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is the latest in a growing list of supposedly damning publications by former Trump administration officials.

US Attorney General William Barr said that Bolton has not completed the clearance process for his book.

"People who come to work in the government and have access to sensitive information generally sign an agreement that says that when they leave government if they write something that... might reflect some of the information they have had access to, they have to go to a clearance process before they can publish a book," he told reporters.

"We don't believe that Bolton went through that process. [He] hasn't completed the process and therefore is in violation of that agreement," Barr added.

News outlet Axios reported earlier that Bolton's book is set to contain records of Trump's misconduct in the Oval Office which goes beyond his dealings with Ukraine. Trump's activities to pressure the Ukrainian government into digging up dirt on political rival Joe Biden, whose son served on the board of a large oil firm, led to an impeachment trial into the president. However, Trump was acquitted in February.