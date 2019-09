(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that former National Security Adviser John Bolton very much out of line regarding Venezuela

"I disagreed with John Bolton on his attitudes on Venezuela," Trump said. "I thought he was way out of line."