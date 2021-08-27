Trump Says Bombings Attacks at Kabul Airport Should Not Have Been Allowed to Happen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the bombing attacks at the Kabul airport earlier on Thursday that resulted in killing a dozen US soldiers should have never been allowed to happen.

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also extended condolences to the families of the US service members killed in the attacks.

General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, confirmed that an attack at Kabul airport was carried out by two suicide bombers. As a result of the bombings, 12 US troops were killed and 15 others injured and dozens of Afghan civilians were also killed and injured.