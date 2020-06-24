UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Border Wall Curbed Illegal Immigration, COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the wall on the southern border has helped curb illegal immigration and the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Illegal immigration is down 84 percent from this time last year, illegal crossings from Central America are down 97 percent," Trump said during a border security roundtable event in Arizona. "If you look at some of the towns on the other side of the wall, as an example in California we have a certain area that is heavily infected on the Mexico side and if we didn't have a border wall there it would be really a catastrophic situation.

Trump said his administration's emergency public health authorities prevented a COVID-19 catastrophe on the southern border by shutting down human smuggling and swiftly returning immigrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Trump also said the border wall has saved human resources on the southern border.

Moreover, Trump said the US government has completed more than 200 miles of new border wall and will have close to 500 miles done by the end of this year.

