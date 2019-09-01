UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Briefed About Deadly Shootings In Texas

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 04:40 AM

Trump Says Briefed About Deadly Shootings in Texas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) US President Donald Trump has said that he has been briefed about the deadly shootings in Texas, which also reportedly left dozens more injured.

According to the latest media reports, five people were killed and at least 21 others were injured in the shootings.

The active shooting reportedly took place on a highway connecting the cities of Midland and Odessa.

"Just briefed by Attorney General [William] Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged," Trump tweeted.

The Midland Police Department earlier suggested that there were two shooters in two separate vehicles. Later, it, however, said that "the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa," noting that "there is no active shooter at this time."

