Trump Says Building Border Wall In Colorado, Confuses Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Trump Says Building Border Wall in Colorado, Confuses Governor

US President Donald Trump said the United States was building a wall in Colorado, thus confusing the governor of the state and public since Colorado is located hundreds of miles away from Mexico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said the United States was building a wall in Colorado, thus confusing the governor of the state and public since Colorado is located hundreds of miles away from Mexico.

Building a wall on the US-Mexico border was one of Trump's key promises throughout his presidential campaign. The president believes that the wall will stop illegal migration, as well as human and drug trafficking.

"We're building a wall on the border of New Mexico, and we're building a wall in Colorado. We're building a beautiful wall � a big one that really works, that you can't get over, you can't under," Trump said on Wednesday at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis called this situation "awkward," as Colorado is not one of the four US states that border Mexico.

"Well this is awkward ... Colorado doesn't border Mexico. Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography," Polis said on Twitter.

Trump later said on Twitter that he had made the comment about the wall in Colorado "kiddingly."

The president has been struggling to find financing for the wall since Congress has refused to allocate billions of Dollars from the budget at his request. In order to bypass Congress and secure the necessary funding, in February, Trump declared a state of national emergency on the US southern border.

