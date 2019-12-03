UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Called Kim 'Rocket Man' Because North Korean Leader 'Loves Sending Rockets Up'

US President Donald Trump has said that he has confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and explained that he called Kim a "rocket man" because he "definitely loves sending rockets up

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US President Donald Trump has said that he has confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and explained that he called Kim a "rocket man" because he "definitely loves sending rockets up."

"We'll see. I have confidence in him. I like him, he likes me. We have a good relationship. We'll see what happens. He definitely likes sending rockets up, doesn't he? That's why I call him a rocket man. But we have a very good relationship and we'll see what happens," the US President said at a joint news conference with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the NATO summit in London.

Back in 2017, when the tensions between the United States and North Korea were rising, Trump referred to Kim as "Little Rocket Man" in a series of tweets.

Trump admitted that war involving North Korea would have happened if it were not for him.

"If I weren't president, it'd be a war right now in Asia and who knows where that leads," he stated.

In late November, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, which flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers. In early October, the country announced the successful launch of its submarine-launched ballistic missile, Pukguksong-3, which was fired off the coast of Wonsan Bay.

