Trump Says Canceling January 6th Press Conference Due To US House Panel, Media Bias

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said that he is canceling his press conference scheduled on the first anniversary of the January 6 events at the Capitol due to "total bias and dishonesty" by congressional investigators and the corporate media.

"In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans and the Fake news Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona - it will be a big crowd!" Trump said on Tuesday.

January 6 marks the first anniversary of the breach of the US Capitol complex by a group of Trump supporters who were protesting lawmakers certifying the 2020 presidential election from several states that Trump claimed were fraudulent.

The breach resulted in the death of an unarmed protester, who was shot dead by law enforcement, as well as other injuries to demonstrators and officers.

Trump pointed out that the media will not report that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the Washington, DC National Guard or the military to be present at the Capitol during the protest.

Trump is currently facing several lawsuits from law enforcement officers who were injured during the events at the Capitol for which they attribute responsibility to the former president.

