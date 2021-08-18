UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Can's Disclose Plans for 2024 Campaign, But People Will Be Happy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said he can't disclose his plans for the 2024 presidential election campaign, but added that Americans will be happy.

"Because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated, and unbelievably stupid, I'm actually not allowed to answer that question.

But let me put it this way: I think you'll be happy," Trump told Fox news.

"People, you're going to be happy, 'cause I love this country and I hate to see what's happening," he said.

Trump has repeatedly been asked about plans for the upcoming elections, but has never given a clear answer.

