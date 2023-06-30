Open Menu

Trump Says Can't Rule Out Kiev Would Have To Concede Territory To Russia To End Conflict

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Trump Says Can't Rule Out Kiev Would Have to Concede Territory to Russia to End Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump in an interview suggested that Kiev may have to concede some territory to Russia as a concession to end Moscow's special military operation in the country.

The terms of such an agreement would be subject to negotiation if he were president, Trump told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

Trump, however, believes that Russia and Ukraine lack the right mediator to help negotiate a solution to the conflict, the report said.

The United States, Trump added, should currently be making an effort to make peace between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that now is the time to force peace between the two countries.

Moreover, Trump said the Ukrainians have "earned a lot of credit" and, conversely, should be able to retain what they have won.

"I think they (Kiev) would be entitled to keep much of what they've earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that," Trump said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Trump Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February May Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

5 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

6 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

7 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

9 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

10 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

11 hours ago

More Stories From World