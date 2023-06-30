WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump in an interview suggested that Kiev may have to concede some territory to Russia as a concession to end Moscow's special military operation in the country.

The terms of such an agreement would be subject to negotiation if he were president, Trump told Reuters in an interview published on Thursday.

Trump, however, believes that Russia and Ukraine lack the right mediator to help negotiate a solution to the conflict, the report said.

The United States, Trump added, should currently be making an effort to make peace between Russia and Ukraine. He emphasized that now is the time to force peace between the two countries.

Moreover, Trump said the Ukrainians have "earned a lot of credit" and, conversely, should be able to retain what they have won.

"I think they (Kiev) would be entitled to keep much of what they've earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that," Trump said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.