Trump Says Ceasefire in Northeast Syria 'Holding'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the ceasefire in northeastern Syria is holding.

"We are having very good news coming out," Trump told reporters at the White House. "The ceasefire is holding.

Media reported that Kurdish forces are accusing Turkey of failing to abide by the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire in northeastern Syria, and Kurdish leaders calling on the United States to take responsibility for enforcing the ceasefire.