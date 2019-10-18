Trump Says Ceasefire in Syria Holding After Telephone Call With Erdogan

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he has been notified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the ceasefire in northeast Syria is holding

"Just spoke to President Erdogan of Turkey," Trump said via Twitter.

"He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen... There is good will on both sides and a really good chance for success."

Trump also said the remaining fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) have been "double secured" by Kurdish and Turkish forces in northeast Syria.